Dacia has officially unveiled the all-new Jogger. For start you have to know that the new Jogger will replace the current Lodgy, but it is more than that.

It is based on the new Dacia Logan and Sandero platform, which means it will be a comfortable car. Also, it will be offered with seven seats. The boot space is also great, even in the seven seats versions, while the interior space will be enought for everybody inside.

Inside the cabin there are the same features as you can find in the new Sandero.

Under the hood, there are two big surprises. The first one is a 115 horsepower version of the current 1.0 liter engine. It will be offered only with a six speed manual. The second engine offered at launch will also be a 1.0 liter unit with 100 horsepower and LPG.

But the most important novelty is the hybrid variant of the Jogger. It is named HEV 140 and is a proper full-hybrid powertrain. It is the same hybrid powertrain currently used on the Clio hybrid. It will be eqquiped with a 1.6 liter petrol engine and two other electric motors. Also, the car has a special multimodal transmission. But there is a catch: the full-hybrid version will be available only starting 2023.