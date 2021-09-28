A couple of months ago, Kia unveiled the all-new generation Sportage. At the presentation, the Asian car manufacturer has announced that the Europeans will have a special edition only for them.

This means that in the 28 years history of the Sportage, this is for the first time when Kia is launching an Euro-spec version.

Unlike all other versions, the Euro-spec Sportage is smaller. On the design side, there are the same details as all other variants. Also special for the Europeans is the GT Line trim variant.

On the engine side, Kia Sportage EU-spec comes with disel, petrol and plug-in hybrid versions. It will be available to order starting this year.