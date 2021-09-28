During the 2021 Munich Auto Show, the guys from Smart have officiall unveiled the Concept #1. As you may have read, the guys from Smart are looking to expand the current line-up with some new models.

And the Concept #1 will be the first to reach the production line. It will be a full electric compact SUV with great interior space.

The concept car is 4.29 meters long, 1.91 meters wide and 1.70 meter tall, which means it has almost the same size as the current Mini Countryman. Inside the cabin there are some special materials and also a massive 12.8 inch touchscreen display.

For now, the guys from Smart haven’t told us the details about the electric powertrain that has been used.

The future production model based on the Concept #1 will be made in China, but it will be available also in Europe.