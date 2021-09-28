Mercedes-Benz has big plans for its future electric line-up. Also, the German car manufacturer is planning some new thing in the AMG and Maybach line-ups.

For start, here is the all-new Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Concept. As you can imagine, this is an electric version of the current GLS SUV, but it uses an all-new and special platform.

On the design side, the things are pretty clear. We are speaking about opulence and about the same design philosophy used on the current Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan.

As you can imagine, the Germans will launch a standard (if I can say that) EQS SUV. It will be unveiled next year, while the Maybach variant of the EQS SUV will be revealed in 2023.

There are no datils about the powertrain, but according to Mercedes, both versions of the future model (EQS and Maybach EQS) will have a range of more than 700 kilometers.