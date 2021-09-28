Mercedes-Benz will switch to electric. And even the mighty G-Class will made this switch. As a first ste toward this, the German car manufacturer unveiled during the 2021 Munich Motor Show the EQG Concept.

The concept car comes with the same boxy design, but under the bonnet there is no more a V8.

It has four electric motors, one for each wheel, and according to Mercedes-Benz a ladder frame still underpins the body.

There are no official details about the battery pack or the electric powertrain power, but Mercedes-Benz officials have assured us that the electric G-Class will retain the current off-road capabilities.