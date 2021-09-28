A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQB. But the launch took place in China, and until now, the Europeans haven’t got the chance to see their version of the EQB.

The EU-spec Mercedes EQB was launched during the 2021 Munich Motor Show and it will be available in two different versions.

No matter what variant you will chose, the car will use the same 66.5 kWh battery pack.

The base version of the EQB has one electric motor and can deliver 225 horsepower nad 390 Nm peak of torque. The second verions has 288 horsepower and 521 Nm of torque. No matter the version, the Germans are saying that both can reach up to 419 kilometers of range.

The orders will start soon and the same model will be sold in the US.