When Mercedes-Benz launched the EQS, the officials have confirmed that soon we will see some electric AMGs. We didn’t belive that time will come so soon, but this is the reality: we have the first electric AMG.

Its name is Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ and it will be soon ready to run on the streets. It has two electric motors, each for one wheel. If you are going for the AMG Dynamic Plus package, the car will deliver 761 horsepower.

The battery pack has 107.8 kWh and the range announced for the electric performance car is 580 kilometrs. In terms of performance, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ will be able to run from not to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, while the top speed is electronically clocked at 250 km/h.

There are no details about the price, but we expect to see the starting price from around 100,000 USD.