Back in 2016, BMW unveiled the 750d xDrive and 750Ld xDrive models. Those were the first production cars to have mounted under the bonnet a quad-turbo diesel engine.

The unit used by BMW was a 3.0 liter inline-six which was able to deliver 400 horsepower and an impressive amount of torque: 760 Nm.

Later, the unit was also installed in the X5 and X7, while last year it was available to order for the X6.

According to the German car manufacturer, the quad-turbo diesel engine will be cut off the production line this September. In order to celebrate all the achievments of the engine, the German car manufacturer decided to come up with a special edition.

Its name is Final Edition and it will be available for the X5 and X7.

Both BMW X5 M50d and X7 M50d Final Edition will come with an extensive equipments and with “Final Edition” inscription of the door sills. The cars will standard have BMW Leaserlight headlights, Crafted Clarity inserts inside the cabin, comfort seats, gesture control and an autonomous driving assistant.

According to BMW, these editions will only be available in Eastern and Central Europe.