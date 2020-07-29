In order to keep up the pace with its European rivals also available on the US market, and very popular too, Lexus is updating the NX 300 range, alongside its hybrid version.

For 2021, the Lexus NX 300 and 300h will be offered in Nori Green Pearl with the addition of Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert as standard equipment, the Lexus Safety System+ 2.0. Drivers also have the added convenience of the HomeLink feature added to the Navigation option.

The NX 300’s raised driving position evokes a sporty driving experience with features to complement a busy lifestyle. This includes the Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 as standard equipment, Lexus Enform Wi-Fi (with 4GB of data complimentary for 3 months) and a power back door with kick sensor available as a standalone option. Additional options include: Intuitive Parking Assist, a system designed to notify the driver of the location of detected objects and proximity, helping with routine tasks like parallel parking.

A driving experience that is never ordinary, the NX driver faces a sculpted metal-faced four-dial gauge cluster with 3D speedometer and tachometer displays. Gauges in the F SPORT feature full-length illuminated needles. A 4.2-inch Thin Film Transistor (TFT) LCD in the center of the instrument cluster provides a full-color Multi Information Display (MID). A change in drive modes using the Drive Mode Select triggers a colored illumination in the MID – red for Sport mode, for example. The MID can also display phone and audio information.

The NX’s chassis has the available Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) based on the advanced system found in the LC 500, which offers a range of up to 650 instantaneous compression and damping adjustments (up from 30) for enhanced control and overall handling stability.

The NX 300’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine produces 235 hp at 4800-5,600 rpm with 258 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,650-4,000 rpm. The D4-S injection system, which uses a combination of direct fuel injection and port fuel injectors, helps ensure ample power and crisp responsiveness at all engine speeds. Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence-Wide (VVT-iW) optimizes torque throughout the engine speed range and allows the engine to start in the Otto cycle and then run in the more fuel-efficient Atkinson cycle at cruising speeds.

The NX 300 F SPORT grabs the senses with its detailed design, handling performance and sound. The F SPORT exterior includes a unique honeycomb front end with a more aggressive grille, optional Premium Triple-Beam LED headlights and a lower bumper with elegant chrome treatment. The front-end of the NX 300 F SPORT achieves an even more aggressive appearance thanks to a lower bumper, rear lower bumper and taillamps, an addition of laser fog light housing, larger exhaust opening and an 18-inch F SPORT alloy wheels with All-Season or Summer tires.

The F SPORT’s unique instrumentation is inspired by the Lexus LFA supercar. The driver can view real-time performance with the G-Force meter “G-ball” in the Multi Information Display. The G-ball moves in response to the vehicle’s lateral and longitudinal forces. The MID displays the peak force in each direction. Display bars indicate the steering angle, throttle opening angle and brake pressure. The MID also provides a turbo-boost display.

the 2021 Lexus NX 300h emphasizes efficiency with the 33/city, 30/highway, 31/combined mpg estimates determined by Lexus. Lexus hybrids havelong been the platinum standard for seamless hybrid performance, high efficiency and proven dependability. The NX 300h’s system combines output from a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine and a high-torque electric motor through its unique transmission. The system varies power between the gas engine and electric motor or combines both as needed. The result is a combined 194 system horsepower.

Regenerative braking changes the electric motor to a generator that captures the kinetic energy of the wheels when the brake is applied, storing it in the nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) hybrid battery pack. In EV drive mode, under certain conditions, the NX 300h can run solely on the electric motor at lower speeds (below approximately 25 mph). A Hybrid System Indicator and fuel consumption indicator, located in a 4.2-inch TFT screen, help coach the driver to operate the vehicle as fuel-efficiently as possible.