We are used to write only about cars, ignoring motorcycles and the world on two wheels. But there are some two-wheeled vehicles that deserve our attention: Honda Goldwing, a true tourer, dedicated to those who love to travel în comfort.

In order to increase this feature, Honda Goldwing expand its list of technologies and announced it has added Android Auto integration for the current-model Gold Wing platform (2018 and newer). Honda’s flagship touring model is already the world’s first motorcycle to offer Apple CarPlay integration, a feature that has been enthusiastically received by customers.

Now, customers with Android 5.0 or later smartphones and the Android Auto app can also seamlessly enjoy application services such as music, phone calls and messaging. As with Apple CarPlay, the feature is free.

To make the update, customers should visit the Honda Powersports website. The process is straightforward, and instructions are provided.