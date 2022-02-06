BMW has prepared a Super Bowl commercial for this year’s big night game. More important, this year, Arnold Schwarzenegger will play a unique role in this ad.

According to the teaser, the actor will play the role of the Greek god Zeus.

In the brief clip, he’s trying to order a cup of coffee and bristles with electricity when the barista can’t pronounce his name. And this gone a little bit wrong, as Zeus doesn’t like that.

The video is named “Something Electric is Brewing,” and the description says “something electric is headed your way.” As you would expect, the link directs you to the iX and i4 page.