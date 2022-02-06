Kia Sportage has been already unveiled for all the international markets. According to a recent report, for the North American folks, the cars will be made in West Point, Georgia.

And the production already started. Also, Kia has another surprise for the Sportage fans: tha launch of the rugged X-Pro trim.

This comes standard with all-wheel drive, special exterior surround for the bumpers and some gloss black accessories.

The roof rack has raised rails to make mounting accessories easier, and the car rides on 17-inch wheels with B.F. Goodrich all-terrain tires. There are also some LED gof lights, a heated windshield and washer nozzles. The driving menu has normal, sport, smart, and snow settings.