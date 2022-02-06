Last year, Hyundai unveiled the all-new mini-SUV Casper model. It is adorable, and for 2022, the Asian car manufacturer has come with another surprise: the utilitarian variant of the Casper.

It is called Casper Van and my God, I love it.

The car comes only with front seats, while the rear bench has been removed to gain more stuff space: there is 940 litres for cargo. Also, the Casper Van comes with a partitioner separating the seats from the load space, and with metal bars to protect the windows and rear windshield from getting smashed.

There are two engine choices: a 1.0 litre one with 75 horsepower and naturally aspirated, and also a 1.0 litre turbo unit with 99 horsepower and 172 Nm of torque.

No matter what engine you’ll pick, the car comes with a four-speed automatic transmission.

Unfortunately, the Hyundai Casper Van is only available in South Korea.