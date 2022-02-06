Ferrari will become one of the car manufacturers that is taking the wrong side. Yes, unfortunately, the Italian supercar marquee will launch an SUV.

We don’t have any details of the engine or design, but we have the official confirmation that the model will be unveiled in 2022.

According to the same report, the deliveries of the SUV will start in 2023.

The information came form the 30-page 2021 sales report. As a side info, the Italian car manufacturer delivered last year over 11,000 cars which means a new record for the company.