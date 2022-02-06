Haas is the first Formula 1 team to unveil the new racing car. As you would expect, the American team did not come with modifications on the livery. As a result we have the same blue, white and red colors.

Also, there are not modifications on the racing driver’s lineup: Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin will continue to drive for Haas in 2022.

On the design side, we have some important modifications, which were made as a result of the FIA regulations. The car doesn’t have so many aerodynamic knifes on the front wing. Also, there are some mods on the floor of the car (which we can’t see them, of course).

The rear wing is simpler, while the wheels now have 18 inch rims.

“It’s been a tremendous effort by everyone involved and now comes the fun part of getting the new car to the circuit and dialling in all the elements. Last season was a long one but I’m confident that 2022 will see us back in the mix with the VF-22”, said Haas F1 team principal Gunther Steiner.