BMW performance machines are here to stay. The M3, M4, and M5 are some of the best sports cars that can be used daily. With the addition of the new M3 Touring, BMW is thinking of bringing back another interesting model: the M5 Touring.

On Bimmer Post, one of the users who is known for his inside info, has said that BMW is working on an M5 Touring. It already has a code name – G99 – and it is scheduled to come on the market after the upcoming M5, which means sometime in 2024.

Both body styles are rumored to feature a plug-in hybrid V8 unit, which will be borrowed from the upcoming XM model.

The next-generation 5 Series sedan is scheduled to debut in 2023, and it will be available in diesel, petrol, and PHEV versions. An all-electric i5 is also in the works.