Ford has announced a recall for certain 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks.

According to the US-based car manufacturer, the recall is specifically for the units with 20 or 22 all-season tires, and it has something to do with the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

In the report, it is said that the TPMS light may not illuminate properly, which can lead to customers not being provided with adequate warning of a low tire pressure situation. Ford also said that the issue is because the recommended tire cold inflation pressure value in the Body Control Module (BCM) was incorrectly set to 35 psi rather than 42 psi, the correct pressure. As a result, a warning won’t be issued until the pressure is lower than 35 psi, which is 7 psi lower than the correct value.

“Low tire inflation pressure may lead to poor vehicle handling and a possible loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of crash. Ford encourages customers to check their tire pressure matches figures provided on the Tire and Loading Information label located inside the driver-side front door jamb.”