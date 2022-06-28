The NFTs are here for a good time, and lots of companies have started to come up with some special projects that involve these kinds of digital products. In the automotive industry, few have started to look towards this trend, and Bentley is one of them.

The luxury brand is planning to sell 208 digital artworks later this year in an exclusive offering that is also billed as sustainable.

Bentley is working with Polygon Studios, a company that was recently certified as carbon-neutral.

For now, we don’t know what these Bentley NFTs will be, but the car manufacturer has published a picture with a hood ornament. Maybe Bentley will use all its famous accessories to deliver this 208 NFT collection.