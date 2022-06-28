In 2022, BMW M is celebrating 50 years since its launch, and the performance division has prepared lots of surprises for the fans. Aside from the performance models that have already been launched, there are some Easter Eggs in the bag.

BMW M boss Franciscus van Meel has published some pictures on Instagram, showing off the company’s modern-day 3.0 CSL. This means we are looking at the M4 CSL-based Hommage model, which features an impressive livery.

We don’t have any official details about the car, but the rumors point to the fact that the model will use the same 3.0-liter tweaked to deliver 600 horsepower and 700 Nm of peak torque.

As a result, the car will be able to run from not to 100 km/h in less than 3.5 seconds, while the top speed will be capped at 320 km/h.