The BMW M5 CS is a pretty fast machine. But the guys from Manhart tuning have decided to make it even faster. As a result, they have produced a performance pack for the sporty sedan.

Called MH5 GTR, the pack manages to increase the power delivered by the 4.4 liter V8 engine to 777 HP and 935 Nm of otrque. This was possible thanks to a carbon air intake and an MHtronik auxiliary control unit.

There is also a new exhaust system which adds a little bit of pure sound.

Manhart also mounted a new coilover suspension developed with help from KW, and some interesting designed wheels.

THe Manhart MH5 GTR is limited to one unit, and the tuning firm did not said the price tag for this upgraded M5 CS.