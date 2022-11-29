General Motors Design team has decided to show us a little more about Buick’s future. This is a concept car – we don’t know its name – which will probably be at the base of a future model. Who can tell?

The design sketch was published by Aaron Riggs who is a senior creative designer at GM since July 2012. He was also a lead exterior design for the Cadillac Escala COncept.

An interesting fact is that the new concept teaser here, shares lots of cues with the Wildcat EV Concept shown earlier this year.

All we can tell you, that if something will be built based on this concept car, it will be an electric vehicle. For sure, because the US-based manufacturer said that it will be an all-electric maker by the end of the decade.