50 years ago, Pininfarina designed the Ferrari 512 S Modulo Concept. And now, the manufacturer has decided to take back some aesthetic cues and translate them into a special iPhone case. Why? Why not.

The phone case was developed in collaboration with Inkar and adds some Modulo-inspired elements we have seen on the Ferrari supercar.

According to Inkar, developing this cases took two years and will be sold in a very limited edition.

The cases are fully customizable, with five colors, two types of leather for the lens, and ten plates made of leather, natural wood, carbon fiber, and aluminum. Just pick you’re favourite one and hurry up.

According to Pininfarina, 99 cases will be produced for iPhone 13 Pro and another 99 for iPhone 14 Pro. The price tag has not been disclosed, but the orders will open on December 1st on Inkar website.