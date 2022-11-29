I would like to start this with Elon Musk’s words: Tesla team just completed a 500 mile drive with a Tesla Semi weighing in at 81,000 lbs. Because all there are his words, and not an official statement from Tesla. If something is not accurate, don’t blame them.

The official launch of Tesla Semi is around the corner, and this news comes in a perfect time, juding by the fact that Semi was first unveiled in 2017.

There are no other details about this achievement but all I can say this is pretty good from a truck.

The production version of the Semi will be available in two different battery configurations: a 1.000 kWh pack with 500 miles of range and a 600 kWh battery which will give around 300 miles of range. Fast charging is available, and according to the website, from 10 to 70%, the Semi will be able to charge in 30 minutes.