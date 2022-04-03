BMW has unveiled an all-electric 3 Series for China. It is named i3 eDrive35L and as the moniker suggests, it is based on the long wheelbase version of the sedan.

The new electric sedan was tailored specially for China, so don’t expect to see it in Europe too soon.

It uses one electric motor with 284 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. The car can run from not to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, and according to the Chinese tests, the car has a range of over 550 kilometres. I have to remind you that the Chinese tests are not as stringent as those in Europe or USA.

The 66.1 kWh battery pack can be recharged at fast charging stations with powers up to 90 kW.

The new BMW i3 eDrive35L will be built in Lydia, Shenyang, with some of the components adapted to the requirements of the local supply chain.