Rolls-Royce is working on its first electric model. Named Spectre, it is considered as a spiritual successor of the Phantom Coupe and it will be launched soon.

In order to keep the fans happy, the Rolls-Royce officials have published some teaser pictures of the future Spectre. It was tested at the BMW Group facility located in Arjeplog, Sweden.

The future Rolls-Royce Spectre will have about 5,2 meters long and the battery pack will wieght around 700 kilograms.

The car is described by the officials as “The Electric Super Coupe”, and the market launch is expected in late 2023.