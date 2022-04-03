FIA and Liberty Media has announced a new Grand Prix for 2023. To be more specific, in November 2023, the Formula 1 will return to Las Vegas streets for a night race.

Formula 1 cars have been seen in Vegas in 1981 and 1982, but this will be for the first time when the street racing track will include the iconic Vegas Strip.

The 3.8-mile street circuit will feature 14 corners and a very long straight. According to FIA, the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be a race with at last 50 laps.

Also, this is will be the first race held on a Saturday since 1985.

“This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US,” said F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali.

