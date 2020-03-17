BMW is expanding its compact car line-up with the introduction of the new 2-Series Gran Coupe. The car celebrated its world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2019, completing BMW’s 2 Series line-up.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is a standalone model with exclusive exterior design details including eye-catching contoured kidney grille bars, a mesh grille for the flagship BMW M235i xDrive M Performance model and, most strikingly, the all-new design of the rear lights, which extend well towards the centre of the rear.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is equipped as standard with full-LED headlights that can also be specified as an option in adaptive form. The rear lights also feature full-LED as standard. Also at the rear of the car are the 90mm dual chrome exhaust tailpipes (single on the 218i models), while the BMW M235i xDrive features free-form design tailpipe trims.

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé will be available from launch with a choice of three engines – one diesel and two petrol.

A revised 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine will power the entry level BMW 218i, where technological advances have reduced CO2 emissions by 29g/km over the previous engine, while boosting maximum power output by 4hp to 140hp. Now 5kg lighter, it generates peak torque of 220Nm, with an over-boost function which briefly generates an extra 10Nm in fourth gear or higher. The BMW 218i accelerates from zero to 62mph in 8.7 seconds and can reach a top speed of 134mph. It will return 42.2-47.1 mpg (WLTP) with CO2 emissions of 123-114g/km.

The 2.0-litre unit under the bonnet of the M235i xDrive is the BMW Group’s most powerful four-cylinder engine, delivering a maximum output of 306hp with the help of BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. Peak torque is 450Nm, which helps it to achieve the benchmark zero to 62mph sprint in 4.9 seconds, while top speed is limited to 155mph. The M235i returns 36.2-37.2 mpg (WLTP) with CO2 emissions of 153g/km.

The diesel offering comes in the form of the 2.0-litre four-cylinder BMW 220d, which generates a maximum power output of 190hp with a peak torque of 400Nm. The sprint from zero to 62mph takes just 7.5 seconds on the way to a top speed of 146mph. The BMW 220d returns 53.3-57.6 mpg (WLTP) and emits 110g/km.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé comes in three variants: Sport, M Sport and the M Performance M235i xDrive. The Sport model features sport seats, upholstered in Nivala Cloth/ Sensatec with orange or silver contrast stitching, while the M Sport gets sports seats in Dakota leather. The M235i adds the M Seats with integrated headrests upholstered in cloth Alcantara. A sports steering wheel with decorative aluminium-look insert is standard on Sport models, the M Sport and the M235i xDrive models come equipped with an M Sport leather steering wheel.

The Sport model comes with plenty of standard features including 17-inch alloy wheels, front & rear Park Distance Control, two-zone automatic air-con, BMW Connected Package Plus, BMW Live Cockpit Plus and Active Guard Plus with Lane Departure Warning. The M Sport version adds 18-inch alloys, M Sport Suspension, M Aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport steering, electric folding mirrors, heated seats, extended lighting, Digital Cockpit Professional, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and BMW Connected Package Professional. Customers who opt for the M235i xDrive get exclusive Cerium grey 18-inch alloys, M235i specific M Sport suspension, rear spoiler, M Performance exhaust system, Limited Slip Differential on the front axle and eight-speed sport automatic transmission featuring launch control.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is on sale now with prices starting from £25,815 .