Czinger was about to have a fantastic experience at this year Geneva Motor Show. But, due to cCOVID-19, the motor show was canceled and Czinger had to unveil the car in a private environment.

Czinger unveiled its groundbreaking 21C in London, UK yesterday, and confirmed it is the first in a series of exclusive vehicles that will use its proprietary technologies and unique design elements.

Named so because it’s designed, built and manufactured for the 21st century, the new 21C hypercar uses Czinger’s revolutionary technology to engineer each component’s design, performance and weight. The result is an organic whole whose performance is superior to just the sum of its parts, achieving a better than 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. Limited to just 80 vehicles, each 21C will be hand fit and finished in Los Angeles, California.

The front upper control arm is hollow with a three-dimensional internal structure and uses proprietary, high-performance alloys specifically designed for the functionality of the component. As a result, its weight is a fraction of a traditionally tooled variant and it is significantly stronger, thereby reducing un-sprung mass and increasing performance.

Named as the world’s most power dense engine and located mid-vehicle, Czinger has released full specifications of its 2.88-litre, flat-plane crank, 80-degree bank angle V8. With twin 73mm turbos, and an 11,000 rpm redline, the impressive in-house developed engine has a 84 x 65mm bore x stroke, 9.5:1 compression ratio, has four valves per cylinder and full flex-fuel capability. Combining this internal combustion engine with advanced axial flux motors producing up to 370 Nm and 150 kW of peak torque and power means the Czinger 21C’s total powertrain achieves a total output of 1250 hp (1233 bhp).

The Czinger 21C has an iconic design, with jet-fighter seating, placing the driver in the middle of the vehicle, with a passenger behind, to create ultimate weight distribution and connection to the road.

Capable of an 8.1 second quarter mile, 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 1.9 seconds, 0 to 186 mph (300 kph) to 0 in 15 seconds and 0 to 248 mph (400 kph) to 0 in 29 seconds. At 329 hp (324 bhp) per litre, Czinger’s priorities are clear – maximise power to weight and power efficiency.

With 1250 hp and dry weight under 1200 kg, of which the chassis is just 120 kg, Czinger has blurred the line between traditional structural systems and safety efficiencies to maintain efficiencies and keep mass down, and in turn boasts a true 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.