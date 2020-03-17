Mercedes-Benz is expanding its range of utility vehicles with a new and electric approach. the Mercedes-Benz Vito, which is produced in Vitoria, Spain, has been the epitome of a versatile mid-size van. Around 530,000 units of this current third generation have been sold since its introduction in autumn 2014. Thanks to its versatility the Vito is an established partner for SMEs, in particular those with up to five vehicles. More than 70 percent of all Mercedes-Benz Vito vehicles are used in such conditions.

The mobility revolution is already having an increasingly marked impact on urban traffic. In order to keep traffic moving over the last mile in the future, the purely electric drive of medium-sized vans is the next sensible step. With the eVito in 2018 and the eSprinter in 2019, Mercedes-Benz Vans took on an early pioneering role for emission-free, commercial goods traffic in the urban environment. The driving performance and range of the now unveiled eVito Tourer define a new dimension and fulfil all requirements: be it as a hotel shuttle, as an MPV taxi or vehicle for ride-sharing services.

The new Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer takes on the autonomous look of its brothers with a combustion engine. But beneath the dynamic front with a charging connection in the bumper at the front left is the electric drivetrain (eATS), which powers the front wheels with a peak output of 150 kW. The electric motor, the transmission with fixed transmission ratios, the cooling system and the power electronics form a compact unit. The energy is stored in a lithium-ion battery in the vehicle’s underbody. It is configured low down and centrally, which has a positive effect on the eVito Tourer’s handling. The top speeds of 140 km/h with standard and 160 km/h with special equipment ensure rapid progress both in and out of urban traffic.

The Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer comes as standard with a water-cooled on-board charger with alternating current with an output of 11 kW. This means that it is prepared for both AC charging at home and public charging stations, and DC charging. Therefore, the eVito Tourer, with a maximum output of up to 100 kW, can be charged from 10-80 % in under 45 minutes at a rapid charging station. The battery with a usable capacity of 90 kWh facilitates a range of 421 kilometers.

As the battery is housed in the underbody the load compartment offers unrestricted use. The eVito Tourer thus meets the most discerning requirements regarding functionality and variability and covers virtually all applications in passenger transportation. The locally emission-free van can be ordered in two different lengths: long (L2) with a total length of 5140 millimetres or in an extra-long (L3) version measuring 5370 millimetres.