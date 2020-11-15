A few months ago, Audi unveiled the 2021 Q5 facelift model. As you already know, the SUV got some minor tweaks on the design side, some great improvments inside the cabin and Euro 6 engines.

Today, the German car manufacturer unveiled the revised SQ5 TDI facelift.

The modified SUV comes with aggressive exterior tweaks compared to the normal variant of the car. You can see a modified front grille, a new splitter, bigger wheels and a quad exhaust.

Inside the cabin are sport seats, a sport steering wheel and some special upholstery.

Under the hood of the car is the same V6 3.0 liter diesel engine. It can deliver 341 horsepower and 700 Nm peak of torque. It also has a mild-hybrid system and an electric-powered compressor.

The 2021 Audi SQ5 TDI facelift can run from not to 100 km/h in just 5.1 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limtied to 250 km/h.