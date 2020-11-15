Nissan is working on a new generation Qashqai. The compact SUV developed by the Japanese car manufacturer will be soon unveiled, but the officials have decided to tease us with…some teaser pictures.

The new Nissan Qashqai will be the brand’s first model for Europe based on the CMF-C. It will be lighter and stronger and will be also available with some special engines.

According to Nissan, the new generation Qashqai will be offered with the traditional 1.3 liter turbo petrol unit with mild-hybrid technology. But the Japanese car manufacturer will also come with the e-Power mill. Basically it is an electric vehicle with a range extender. It will feature a combustion engine that will not power the wheels but will generate electricity for the electric motor.

But for now these are the details we managed to get from Nissan. The rest of the specifications will be available after the official launch of the car.