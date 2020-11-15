Ford unveiled the all-new 2022 Ford E-Transit model. Based on the current Transit, the new model features an electric powertrain.

According to Ford, the deliveries of the new 2022 E-Transit will begin in late 2021, while the base price is below 45,000 USD.

The new 2022 Ford E-Transit will be equipped with a 266 horsepower and 430 Nm peak of torque. The battery has a usable capacity of 67 kWh which will be enough for 126 miles.

Yes, it will be a limited range and this will put the E-Transit on the map for those businesses who are having city delivery.

The 2022 Ford E-Transit supports AC and DC charging. On a 115 plus kW DC fast charger, the van will be able to get about 45 miles of range in 15 minutes.

Ford will offer the electric van in three roof heights, three lengths, a chassis cab, and a cutaway configuration.