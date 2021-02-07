Audi e-tron GT was announced an year ago. Until now we have seen some prototype pictures and a few teases published during the marketing campaign.

The new Audi e-tron GT will be unveiled on February 9th and the German car manufacturer has published another video teaser of the upcoming flagship model.

At the end of January, Marc Lichte, the automaker’s head of design, also gave us some hints about the design of the car.

“The E-Tron GT is a gran turismo. This term originally stood for sports cars that were suited for long-distance races. GT models thus differ from pure sports cars in that they offer greater comfort and a larger interior. As a fully electric gran turismo, the E-Tron GT reinterprets this balancing act by not reducing performance to the sheer output but by attributing a special creative importance to efficiency as well” said Marc Lichte.

Until now we know that the Audi e-tron GT will have an RS verision. It will be equipped with two electric motors which will be able to deliver up to 655 horsepower and 830 Nm. The not to 100 km/h will be done in less than 3.5 seconds, while the top speed will be limited to 250 km/h.

Thanks to a big battery pack borrowed from Porsche Taycan, the RS e-tron GT will be able to do about 400 kilometers with one charge.