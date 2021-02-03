DS Automobiles has officially unveiled the all-new 2021 DS 4 compact hatchback. The new model will be developed on the EMP2 platform shared with the latest Citroen C4.

On the design side, the DS 4 was inspired by the DS 3 Crossback. The car measures 4.4 meters long, 1.83 meters in width and a roofline which stands at 1.47 meters.

There will be lots of powertrain options. The new DS 4 hatchback will be available with a petrol engine PureTech rated at 130, 180 and 225 horsepower. There will also be a diesel with 130 horsepower and a plug-in hybrid model that combines a petrol engine with 180 HP and an electric motor with 110 HP. The total output of the PHEV will be 225 HP and it will have an electric range of more than 50 kilometers.

The regular version of the hatchback will also be available in a DS 4 Crossback version with special exterior design to resemble like an SUV.