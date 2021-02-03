Two years ago, Automobili Pininfarina unveiled the Battista concept car. The enginees and designers have worked hard, and the production version of the electric model will be launched this year.

These days, the guys from Pininfarina are conduction the dynamic tests on the Nardo test track. Behind the wheels of the Italian model was Nick Heidfeld, former Formula 1 and Formula E driver.

Until now we know that the Pininfarina Battista will feature four electric motors, one for each wheel. The total power will be clocked at 1,900 horsepower and 2,300 Nm peak of torque.

According to Pininfarina, the Battista will be able to run from not to 100 km/h in under 2 seconds.

Thanks to a 120 kWh battery pack, the Italian electric hypercar will be able to run over 500 kilometers in WLTP range. No more than 150 Battistas will be individually hand-crafted at the Pininfarina SpA atelier in Cambiano, Italy.