Audi unveiled the current generation RS3 a couple of weeks ago. And now, the German car manufacturer has released a new press release regarding the performance model.

According to Audi, back in June (when the performance model was still under wraps, hence the camouflaged pictures), the RS 3 Sedan managed to become the fastest compact car around the Nurburgring.

The performance sedan lapped the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 40.748 seconds, more than 4 seconds faster than the old record.

Behind the wheel of the Audi RS3 Sedan was Audi Sport racing and development driver Frank Stippler. The RS3 Sedan was equipped with the optional Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slicks, and just like any other car which wants to set a record around the Nurburgring, it has body-hugging front seats and a roll cage.