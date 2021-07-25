A few months ago, Audi announced that the engineers will prepare a car for the 2022 Dakar Rally. Also, the Germans said that the car will be electric.

Today, we have the result. Its name is Audi RS Q E-Tron and is, to be honest, an electric car with range extender. Aside for the two electric motors mounted on the front and rear axles, the car uses a TFSI petrol unit borrowed from DTM. But no matter what, this unit will only produce electricity for the electric motors and will not power the wheels.

According to Audi, this engine operates at a particularly efficient range to lower emissions to fewer than 200 grams of CO2 per every kWh fed to the battery.

The car also features a third motor-generator unit (MGU) to recharge the bettery while the RS Q E-Tron is being pushed hard.

The RS Q E-Tron uses a 50 kWh battery pack and it has a maximum power of 670 horsepower. Also, according to Dakar regulations, the vehicle must have a weight of at least 2,000 kilograms.