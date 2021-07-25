Launched back in 2018 during the Pebble Beach, the Divo was a spin-off of the current Chiron. It was developed on the same architecture, but the exterior was totally different.

Why? Beacuse Bugatti wanted a more track related car which could tackle the various circuits around the world.

Only 40 units were promised and all of them are now gone. The last Bugatti Divo was produced which means this special hypercar is now over and out.

The last unit comes with an exterior painted in Bugatti EB 110 LM Blue, with Blue Carbon serving as a contrast. Inside, there is French Racing Blue with Deep Blue and flat gray carbon accessories.

We don’t know the name of the buyer, but we do know that he or she lives in Europe.

As a reminder, the starting price of the Divo was 5 million Euros, the most expensive production car at that time.