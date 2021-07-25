Citan will have a new generation. Mercedes-Benz officials have published a teaser picture with the future utility vehicle and also have announced the launch date: 25th August.

As we already know, the new generation Mercedes-Benz Citan will be launched in two versions: one with combustion power and the other purely electric. Just like the previous variant, the new Citan will offer compact external dimensions with a generous cargo space.

The playground of the new Citan will be the delivery companies.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the new LCV will offer wide-opening sliding doors on both sides and it will also have a passenger version called Citan Tourer.