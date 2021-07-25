If you are a car collector, we might have a good piece of advice for you: Tom Hanks is selling his FJ40 Land Cruiser. The car not only looks extremely spectacular, but it also run perfect.

According to the seller (which is Tom Hanks) the standard Straight-6 engine was replaced with a more modern GM L35 4.3-litre Vortec V-6 engine. Don’t worry, because the engine swap is certified by the California Bureau of Automotive Repair and has the BAR inspection label under the hood. As a result, it can be driven in California.

The car also has Emu shocks and Warn hubs, while the power steering and power brakes were added for more comfort. If you are looking to go off road, you should know that the car has a set of Toyo Open Country 31 x 10.50 R 15LT tires with a matching spare.

Inside the cabin there is air-conditioning and a set of power-adjustable seats. The car is sold via Bonhams.