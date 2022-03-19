One year ago, Audi unveiled the A6 e-tron concept. It was developed on the new PPE platform, an 800V architecture that will be used for the future electric cars of the Volkswagen Group.

Now, Audi unveiled the A6 Avant E-Tron Concept, which is basically an electric station wagon. The large size break car uses the same architecture as the sedan – A6 e-tron Concept – and comes with two electric motors.

The motors are developing 469 horsepower and 800 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to a 100 kWh battery pack, the station wagon will be able to travel up to 700 kilometres with one charge.

Also, the car will charge at 270 kW, which means that in 10 minutes, the battery will got enough energy to travel up to 300 kilometres.