If you are looking for an electric BMW, you have a few options: there is the old BMW i3, the new iX3 – which is the electric alter ego of the current X3 – , the special iX and the i4 – which represents an electric 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Sooner than you think, BMW will launch an electric X1. Sure, it will be named iX1 and here is the first teaser picture of it.

According to the official press release, “the spacious and compact BMW iX1 impresses with dynamic performance values ​​and a long range.”

The new electric SUV will have a range of 413- 438 kilometres and these are predicted values based on the vehicle’s current development status.