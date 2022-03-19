You already know that Maserati is working on a new generation GranTurismo model. Initially, the car was supposed to be unveiled last year, but the launch date was postponed due to various reasons.

During the reveal of the financial report of 2021, Maserati has published some interesting news about the electric future of the company.

The new Maserati GranTurismo will have an electric version and it will be unveiled in 2023. It will be named GranTurismo Folgore – which means lightning – and it have some Formula E tech.

The future car is supposed to be equipped with three electric motors that are developed to deliver over 1,200 horsepower.

For now there are no news about the range.