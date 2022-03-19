You know Abarth for its little Fiat 500 transformation. But now, the Italians have prepared a unique and odd surprise: it is called Pulse and it is a performance SUV.

As you can imagine, the car is based on the current Fiat Pulse. But the most important thing is that the current Abarth Pulse will be offered only in South America.

The exterior comes with a sporty feel, but Abarth did not disclose if there are any performance tweaks. Standard, the Fiat Pulse uses a 1.3 litre Firefly Flex naturally aspirated engine which can deliver 106 horsepower and 134 Nm of torque. The five speed manual transmission is standard. Optionally, the Fiat Pulse can be ordered with a 1.0 litre turbocharge gas unit which is good for 128 horsepower.