I’m pretty sure you have heard about the Prodrive. There were famous back in the days when Subaru owned the rally stages of the world.

These days, Prodrive has a Dakar rally-raid car which was developed with some help from Sebastien Loeb.

Now, Prodrive has launched the Hunter, which is described as an off-road hypercar. It looks like a Dakar rally-raid car that you can own.

It has a Ford 3.5 litre V6 engine that can deliver 600 horsepower and 700 Nm peak of torque. The car uses a six-speed sequential gearbox and can run up to 300 km/h.

If you are looking to drive a Prodrive Hunter than you must have a lot of money. 1,2 million USD to be more precise.