Until now, Volkswagen has done a good job on the electric line-up. They have a compact hatchback, two compact SUVs and one MPV (the new ID. Buzz).

But there was missing something. A sedan. Ladies and gents, here you have it.

This is the Volkswagen Aero B Concept (we don’t know if the name will be used by the production car) which will be unveiled in April. According to Volkswagen officials, this is the electric alter ego of the current Passat sedan.

First deliveries of the production model are set to start in the second half of 2023, but initially in China.

Details of the production version are yet to be disclosed, but the concept car will deliver up o 700 kilometres of range. Which is a big step for VW.