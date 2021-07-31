The Coronavirus pandemic hit hard in the automotive industry, and Aston Martin was one of the manufacturer who have strugled in 2020. But now, the things are getting straight for the British car manufacturer.

According to Aston Martin report, after the six months of 2021, the sales have been incresed by 224 percent and a single model contributed for more than half of those sales. The DBX SUV.

During January and June, Aston Martin sold 2,901 cars, which means is up 2,006 sales over the same period in 2020. Also, the revenue of the company increased from 146 million GBP to 498,8 million GBP, which is 242% more.

During the first half of the year, Aston Martin delivered more than 1,500 DBX units, which means more than half of the marque’s total sales.