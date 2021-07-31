Bentley launched the Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean which takes some finished from the EXP 100 GT concept car. But more than that, the Brits are saing that the luxury can be sustainable.

According to Bentley, the car includes tweed upholstery that comes fully from British-sourced wool, and as an option there are lambswool rugs for the floor. There is also 0.1-millimeter thick Koa wood veneers which are using 90% less lacque than high-gloss veneers.

There is leather in the cabin, but Bentley says it is sustainably sourced. Customers can choose from the colors Autumn, Beluga, Porpoise, Cricketball, Brunel, Burnt Oak, and Linen.

Under the hood there is a hybrid powertrain which uses a V6 2.9 liter enigne and an electric motor. Thanks to the 14.1 kWh battery pack, the car can travel up to 40 miles on electricity alone.