Last year was not good because of the pandemic, but in 2021 the things have gone better for the automotive industry. In this particular case we are speaking about Bentley who has had its best ever half of the year, setting new record for sales and profit.

During the first six months, Bentley sold 7,199 cars, while China become its largest market for the first time in nearly 10 years.

As you would expect, the Bentayga SUV was Bentley’s best-selling car: 2,766 sales in the first half of the year. Bentley Continental GT coupe and convertible racked up 2,318 units, while the Flying Spur sedan was sold in 2,063 units. The sales incresed by 50 percent compared to first half of 2019.

In terms of profit, Bentley outscored the old record which was 170 million USD back in 2014.