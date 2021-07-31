Hyundai and Kia are making minivans great again. We’re not so sure about their sale succes, but we can assure that the Asian car manufacturer are putting the minivans back on track.

After Carinval and Staria, the South Korean group will unveil the Hyundai Custo. It will be unveiled on August 27 during the Chengdu Auto SHow and it will be a China-only affair.

But this doesn’t mind us because it is great to see new minivans out there. In ters of design, the new Custo will borrow some cues from the current Tucson. And, the same story will be inside the car.

Hyundai has published some teaser pictures with the interior and we can see how the MPV will come with the same steering wheel and switchgear as the current Tucson. The Custo will have a 2+2+3 configuration, a flaoting center console with a 10.4 inch touchscreen positioned in a portrait mode and some touch sensitive shotcut buttons. The car will also use a digital instrument panel, just like the current Tucson.